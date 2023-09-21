The Advertiser - Cessnock
Richmond Vale Railway Museum's annual family fun fest is on this weekend

By Staff Reporters
September 21 2023 - 3:00pm
Much-loved steam locomotive Marjorie departs from the museum platform on a passenger service. Picture by Michael Hobson Photography
Richmond Vale Railway Museum's annual Family Fun Fest is back this weekend, September 23 and September 24.

