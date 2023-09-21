Richmond Vale Railway Museum's annual Family Fun Fest is back this weekend, September 23 and September 24.
In addition to steam train rides in the beloved locomotive Marjorie, there will be something for the whole family to enjoy at the annual event.
Museum chairman Peter Meddows said there will be lots of interesting displays on the weekend.
"For the youngsters, there will be model trains, Thomas the Tank Engine and Lego," he said.
"Going up in age, we will have remote-controlled tanks and trucks."
Also on the grounds will be the Central Coast vintage farm machinery club with a display of their fascinating technology.
"On Sunday they will be joined by members of the Morris Owners' Car Club who hope to have about twenty vehicles in attendance," Mr Meddows said.
"We will also have the Fun Engine, which is a fire education program for the whole family and a vital element leading into our summer season."
The Family Fun Fest will be held at the museum (262 Leggetts Drive, Richmond Vale) on Saturday and Saturday, with gates opening at 9.30am on both days.
The first train will run at 10am and then on demand until the last train at 3pm, with a lunch break at about noon.
Entry prices are $16 for adults, $11 for concession, $7.50 for children (aged 5-15) and children under five free.
