Hunter Water is enhancing the amenity of open storm water channels, including work starting on Cessnock's Bellbird Creek at Manning Park.
The amenity improvement work varies from site to site, and some changes include replacing sections of concrete walls and installing sloped embankments or tiered sandstone blocks.
Others will feature murals by local street art companies, upgraded fencing, or a link to planned council cycle way routes.
The amenity work will provide the local community with more benefit from urban spaces and will help to improve the natural environment.
It will also support biodiversity through the planting of over 13,000 native plants across the four locations, Cessnock, Cardiff, Mayfield and Jesmond.
Hunter Water Executive Manager Strategy and Engagement Emma Berry said the work helps protect the natural environment while also creating a space for the community to reconnect with their local waterways.
"Many of the concrete-lined storm water channels around Newcastle, Cessnock and Cardiff are actually creeks that eventually drain to the Hunter River or Lake Macquarie," Ms Berry said.
"So, while we'll never return to a fully natural landscape, this project will improve the amenity of these areas, re-establish native plant species and hopefully deter graffiti and littering."
Hunter Water has worked closely with Cessnock City Council, Lake Macquarie City Council and City of Newcastle to decide the sites for amenity improvement.
The selection process prioritised recreational spaces accessible to the broader community.
Ms Berry said the amenity improvements are designed so they won't have an impact on flooding in the catchment but will serve as a reminder that waterways will always will be part of the community.
"Over 13,000 native plants will create a habitat for local animals to thrive. At some locations, the waterway's health will be improved, benefiting aquatic life," she said.
"The intent behind creating these beautiful spaces is to inspire our community to take care of our waterways so together we can keep them clean."
