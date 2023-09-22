Roads within the Cessnock City Council local government area (LGA) are set to benefit with funds of more than $2 million, following the 2023-2024 NSW budget announcement.
The funding available from the new Regional Emergency Road Repair Fund (RERRF) will provide council with $2,788,494 to repair roads in the LGA.
State Member for the Electorate of Cessnock Clayton Barr said the new cash injection would enable local councils across the state to proceed with urgent road and pothole repairs.
"Whether it's fixing potholes, sealing roads, resurfacing or rehabilitating sections of road, this new fund will help councils undertake much needed work to help repair their road networks," Mr Barr said.
"I am also pleased to see councils will be able to prioritise what roads to spend this new money on and allocate it to where they believe the community need is greatest."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the funding amount allocated to each council was based on the total kilometres of regional and local roads that each council was responsible for managing.
"The Minns Labor Government's RERRF will deliver $390 million to 95 eligible councils across NSW to upgrade their roads," Minister Aitchison said.
Minister Aitchison said the new investment will be in the bank accounts of councils later this year.
"They'll now be able to start work planning and preparing for road improvements that will make a big difference to the lives of their residents," she said.
Additionally, the NSW Government will create a new $334 million Regional Roads Fund to build new roads and roundabouts, replace or repair old bridges and improve safety at crash black spots in rural and regional areas.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.