The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

NSW Budget: Cessnock roads set to receive $2 million

By Staff Reporters
September 22 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland MP and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison. File picture
Maitland MP and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison. File picture

Roads within the Cessnock City Council local government area (LGA) are set to benefit with funds of more than $2 million, following the 2023-2024 NSW budget announcement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.