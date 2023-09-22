The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Concerned residents to host a town meeting to discuss Wollombi Road

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated September 22 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollombi Road, Cessnock. Picture supplied
Wollombi Road, Cessnock. Picture supplied

Cessnock City Council's proposal to widen Wollombi Road to four lanes is being opposed by a large group of local residents and business owners who are now fighting the plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.