Cessnock City Council's proposal to widen Wollombi Road to four lanes is being opposed by a large group of local residents and business owners who are now fighting the plan.
The primary goal of the Wollombi Road project is to allow for current and forecasted traffic growth and to ease congestion.
Stage one of the project includes a 2.9km upgrade of Wollombi Road between Abbotsford Street, Bellbird and West Avenue.
Stage two of the project includes a 1km upgrade of Wollombi Road between West Avenue and Vincent Street, Cessnock. This stage is currently not funded.
Residents and business owners located along Wollombi Road and surrounds have raised concerns about the proposal and are desperate for answers from the council.
The Save Wollombi committee is now inviting business owners and rate payers of the Cessnock local government area (LGA) to attend the committee's town meeting to hear the voices of a concerned community.
The town meeting will be held at East Cessnock Bowling Club (Neath Street, Cessnock) in the auditorium, kicking off at 1pm on Sunday, September 24.
Cessnock City Council and councillors have also been invited to attend the town meeting.
