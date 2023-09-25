A new program at Cessnock is helping to provide ex-offenders with the skills they need to reintegrate into the local community.
SEE the Difference program is a structured classroom experience that provides increased levels of individual support and a curriculum that is tailored to each student.
Trainer at Max Solutions Adam Houston said the program welcomes students from a variety of backgrounds and circumstances.
"While many metropolitan areas see classrooms full of culturally and linguistically diverse students, regional classrooms, particularly in Cessnock have students with different barriers which require different support," he said.
Adam said that each student has their own unique challenges, however a common problem is a lack of hope.
"A big part of this program is about re-energising students about the future, challenging them to see past the negative and look towards a pathway of success in their future," he said.
Partnering with Job Link Plus, Adam teaches ten participants at a Cessnock site two days a week with a focus on encouraging job seekers to improve their reading, writing, numeracy and digital literally skills.
"The smaller class sizes give the time to provide that tailored instruction that helps students achieve their goals and keep pushing forward," he said.
"Success in this program is about laying the foundation for the work ahead and identifying their learning pathway from here."
With many years in the employment and disability support sector, Adam said he is passionate about not letting his students past impede their future.
"School was not a happy place for some students so it's important to not recreate school or the traumas they may have experienced," he said.
"Classes are centred around actionable goals and are largely self-directed with our support as needed."
Throughout the program, Adam said he has a strong focus on the restoration of hope and a pathway to the future.
"A big part of the program is exploring with our students what transferable skills they have from work they used to do, the weaknesses that they need to work on and their strengths," he said.
SEE the difference which is currently in its pilot phase is an outreach program of the Skills for Education and Employment (SEE) program and Adam said he is hopeful to run similar programs to address the needs of regional communities.
"There are different kinds of disadvantages in regional communities compared to the cities and we need to deliver programs that meet that need," he said.
Adam said the SEE the difference program is so far seeing success.
"We're looking forward to, if the demand is still there, to work with Job Link Plus again next year to offer this service in the community," he said.
He added the program has been made possible by Job Link Plus who contribute their local knowledge and community connections.
"It's been great to be able to help and support and to know that we're helping people who are often left behind," Adam said.
