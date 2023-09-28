High school students from across the Hunter region explored the diverse career opportunities in viticulture and wine making in the heart of the Hunter Valley's wine country.
Students from Kurri Kurri High School, St Philips Christian College Cessnock, St Catherine's Singleton, Pacific Brook Muswellbrook and St Joseph's Lochinvar were part of the cohort who attended the wine industry showcase day.
They met with Hunter Valley wine industry professionals, toured the vineyards, production facilities and cellar doors as part of a NSW wide strategy to build connections between local businesses and schools.
From insights into the technology used in agricultural systems to learning how wine is made, the students left the industry showcase day with a greater understanding of the career pathways available within the wine industry.
One of their vineyard tours was at Pokolbin's Scarborough Wine Co where students learnt about the grapevine watering systems - from the sky and ground irrigation.
Agriculture students from St Catherine's Singleton and Kurri Kurri High School heard from winemaker Stuart Hordern at Brokenwood Wines who explained the irrigation systems and strategies used in the Brokenwood Wines vineyard.
A former Cessnock High School student Liz Silkman is now the chief winemaker at First Creek Wines and said she was honoured to speak to the students about a future in the wine industry.
"Not once in my schooling years did anyone say to me that the wine industry was an opportunity for a career," she said.
"I said to the students 'if the girl from Cessnock can become winemaker of the year then there's no reason for any of you not to be able to achieve that either."
Students also heard from Alisdair Tulloch at Keith Tulloch Wines who explained to students the agricultural methods used to assist Keith Tulloch Wine to become the first certified Carbon Neutral winery in the Hunter Valley.
Senior Project Officer with Regional Industry Education Partnerships Walter Mansfield said the initiative was set up about five years ago to service industry employees in the region and to create partnerships with local schools.
"Our role is to primarily connect with industry professionals, training providers, universities and essentially we coordinate, fund and facilitate the programs where students get a deep dive into what a career looks like in that industry," he said.
The next step for the initiative would be to work towards developing a school-based traineeship in the wine industry.
"That is something the Hunter Valley wine industry would love to see," Mr Mansfield said.
"It would be a great opportunity to create more pathways for local students to get a look inside an industry that is right on their doorstep."
The initiative is an industry collaboration led by the Regional Industry Education Partnerships program and the NSW Department of Education.
