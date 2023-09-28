Pooches and their humans are in for a special treat when Rothbury winery Misty Glen Wines host its inaugural dog friendly picnic day on Sunday, October 1. The event which is part of Around Hermitage Association's inaugural event, 'D'Vine Long Weekend' will also have lifestyle markets and a coffee and food van on the day. Entry to Paws for Wines is $10 per person for adults, and dogs and children are free. Collaborating with Street Paws Festival, there will be 15 pet-tailored market stalls, as well as some fun dog competitions, including best old timer, best rescue dog and cutest pooch. Street Paws Festival is sponsored by local business Bloomingtails Dog Grooming and Farm Stay. Bookings for the event are essential. To purchase your tickets, head to: www.pawsforwine.com.au

