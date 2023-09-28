D'VINE LONG WEEKEND
AROUND HERMITAGE WINE AND FOOD TRAIL
Discover incredible food and dining experiences, engage in unique activities and meet the passionate makers behind some of the area's most exceptional boutique wines at the first D'Vine Long Weekend. From mozzarella making classes, ploughmen's picnics, chocolate escape rooms to a kings' feast and roaming progressive lunch, it is a weekend not to be missed. Tickets for the hop-on-hop-off D'Vine shuttle service are available for Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1. For a full program and bookings visit, the D'Vine Long Weekend website.
CESSNOCK RETIRED MINE WORKERS MEETINGS
CESSNOCK LEAGUES CLUB
Cessnock Retired Mine Workers will hold two meetings in October. The first meeting will take place on Monday, October 9 and the second on Monday, October 23. Both meetings will start at 10.30am at Cessnock Leagues Club. Money and names will be taken at the second meeting for the Christmas Lunch, which is $20 per person. For any interested members a Melbourne Cup morning tea and barbecue lunch will be held on Tuesday, November 7 at Cessnock Rifle Range (South Cessnock). It is $5 per person to attend.
PAWS FOR WINE
MISTY GLEN WINES
Pooches and their humans are in for a special treat when Rothbury winery Misty Glen Wines host its inaugural dog friendly picnic day on Sunday, October 1. The event which is part of Around Hermitage Association's inaugural event, 'D'Vine Long Weekend' will also have lifestyle markets and a coffee and food van on the day. Entry to Paws for Wines is $10 per person for adults, and dogs and children are free. Collaborating with Street Paws Festival, there will be 15 pet-tailored market stalls, as well as some fun dog competitions, including best old timer, best rescue dog and cutest pooch. Street Paws Festival is sponsored by local business Bloomingtails Dog Grooming and Farm Stay. Bookings for the event are essential. To purchase your tickets, head to: www.pawsforwine.com.au
SYDNEY HOTSHOTS
BRANXTON GOLF CLUB
The Sydney Hotshots are heading to Branxton Golf Club this Saturday night, September 30 for one night only. The two hours of non-stop action-packed entertainment will kick off at 7.30pm. Gather your friends for an evening of high-powered dance routines and eye-catching costumes - the ultimate girl's night out. To purchase your tickets, head to the Eventbrite website.
THE HUNTER VALLEY NIGHT MARKETS
QIRKZ IN THE HUNTER
Back by popular demand, the Hunter Valley Night Markets are returning to Qirkz in the Hunter (Hotel Denman) this Saturday night, September 30. From handmade artisan goods to collectable retro and vintage items, there is something for everyone. Enjoy the cuisine at Qirkz while browsing the market stalls from 5.30pm to 8pm.
FREE GROUP FITNESS CLASSES
CESSNOCK PCYC
Cessnock PCYC are running free over 55's group fitness classes on Wednesday, October 4 and Wednesday, October 11 at 11am. The activity supports dementia awareness month and is funded by PCYC and Movement and You Fitness Coaching. After your first visit, the PCYC require you to become a member which is an annual fee of $30.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.