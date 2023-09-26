The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock City Council elects James Hawkins as new Deputy Mayor

By Staff Reporters
September 27 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal and Deputy Mayor James Hawkins. Picture supplied
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal and Deputy Mayor James Hawkins. Picture supplied

Cessnock City Council has a new Deputy Mayor, following last Wednesday night's council meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.