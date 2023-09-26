Cessnock City Council has a new Deputy Mayor, following last Wednesday night's council meeting.
Councillor James Hawkins was elected to the position following a vote of elected councillors.
Cr Hawkins is currently serving his third term on council representing Ward A and is the Chair of the Local Traffic Committee.
Cr Hawkins said he would use his experience to support council as they continue to deliver the upgraded infrastructure to keep pace with the expansion of the city.
"It's great to see so many projects being funded to go ahead to construction for the benefit of our rate payers and our community," he said.
Cr Hawkins said there are a lot of big-ticket projects in the pipeline.
"I'm looking forward to playing a leading role in delivering top quality outcomes for our community," he said.
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal congratulated Cr Hawkins on his election and thanked outgoing Deputy Mayor Cr John Moores.
"James has always been a passionate advocate for Ward A and as Deputy Mayor he'll be spreading that enthusiasm right across the local government area," Cr Suvaal said.
"I'd also like to thank Cr Moores for his dedication and service as deputy mayor over the past 18 months."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.