A large crowd of Cessnock residents and business operators spent their Sunday afternoon advocating against the expansion of Wollombi Road.
Some fearing the road widening proposal will cripple their businesses and come at a cost to ratepayers.
A panel of six, including independent councillors Ian Olsen, Jessica Jurd, Paul Paynter and Liberal councillor John Moores, addressed questions from concerned residents.
The town hall meeting was hosted by the Save Wollombi Road community group.
Resident, Naomi Smith, has owned a business on Wollombi Road for the past 17 years.
She told the Cessnock Advertiser that if council's proposal to widen the road to four lanes goes ahead, there will be no parking for customers.
"There are a lot of coffee shops, hairdressers and medical businesses (on Wollombi Road). We have a lot of services along that road and people want convenience," she said.
Ms Smith said when she heard of council's proposal she instantly felt frightened for the future of her business.
"My first thought was 'what are we going to do.' Not everybody can just cancel their lease and move on," she said.
"We own our property so we lose no matter what, we've got the business and the property, so we may not be able to sell either."
Cessnock City Council is in the design and planning stage for the upgrade of Wollombi Road, which it says will improve capacity, safety and ease traffic congestion.
The first stage of the project includes a 2.9km upgrade of the road between Abbotsford Street, Bellbird and West Avenue with plans to build a new intersection at Bellbird North.
It's already funded through the state government and development contributions.
Mayor Jay Suvaal said the upgrade is a longstanding local transport priority.
"We're focused on keeping the community engaged along the way," he said.
Cr Suvaal said council has several upcoming community engagement activities for the upgrade as it progresses through various stages of planning.
"Council will continue to focus its efforts on liaising with residents and businesses on and around Wollombi Road with our program of door knocking, drop in sessions, letterbox drops and community pop ups," he said.
Council encourages residents to take part in ongoing engagement activities, which will increase as the project progresses.
