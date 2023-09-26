A year two student at Cessnock Public School has become the second student in its history to borrow his own story from the school library.
Ned Marcic won a bronze award in the New South Wales Education Standards Authority's (NESA) 2023 WriteOn competition for his original and imaginative story Dan the Farting Drover.
This year's competition is the second year Cessnock Public School has entered the state-wide competition and last year saw Year 4 student Isla Hartsorn achieve a bronze award.
Isla who is now in Year 5 also progressed to the final stage of this year's WriteOn competition.
Cessnock Public School principal Merilyn Burton said the school was thrilled with Ned's success.
"The fact our school has students presented with Bronze Awards for each of the years our school has entered is not only a truly astonishing achievement, but a fantastic tribute to the ability, attitude, commitment and effort of Ned and Isla," she said.
This year's theme was camels walking through the outback and for seven-year-old Ned who grew up in the Northern Territory, camels have always been a big part of his life.
Ned's mum Amy said she believes some of the names of the camels Ned used in his story were the names of actual camels he had met previously.
"I think he used the names of some of the camels that he rode once on a camel ride," she said.
Ned's fictional story features Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal and his efforts to fix the area's road potholes and Cr Suvaal said he was very honoured to be a part of Ned's story, as well as present Ned with his award.
"Ned's story is very original and incredibly funny," he said.
"The fact that Ned's work has been recognised with this prestigious award is both well-deserved and an indication of the amazing talent young people in our area possess."
Ned's family attended the special school assembly on Friday to watch Ned receive his prestigious award and his mum Amy said his family are all very proud of his achievement.
"It is a very special award, he has always loved to write," she said.
"I think the highlight for Ned was meeting the Mayor."
Cessnock Public School teacher Philip Cooke said he got a huge buzz when he found out Ned had won the bronze award.
"I remember when I first read Ned's story, I near fell off my chair, it was that good," he said.
Ned's story has been published in the Best of WriteOn 2023 anthology of award-winning entries.
WriteOn is an annual writing competition open to all NSW primary students in years one to six.
