Cameron Dunker will travel to Spain in November as FIM MiniGP series champion after a dominant performance in the final round in Victoria on Sunday.
Dunker is the 2023 190cc champion after winning race one and finishing third in race two at Oakleigh. The Kurri Kurri High School student had already booked his ticket to Valencia last month with a guaranteed top three series finish.
Dunker will compete in the MiniGP World Series Final to be held in the last week of November which coincides with the MotoGP at Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Monday, November 27.
The winner of the final will secure a spot in a prestigious Road to MotoGP program.
Dunker started in fine form on Sunday morning, clearing out in front to open up a gap in race one. He started the same way in race two but said "I made a few mistakes and nearly crashed and went back to fifth."
Working back through the pack, Dunker finished third which was enough for a second overall finish in the round and a series win.
Dunker thanked Superbike champion Wayne Maxwell for his help during the series, especially with his extra coaching and track spotting. The young rider said racing the smaller MiniGP bikes has developed his racing as he looks to gain valuable experience.
"I've learnt a lot from riding with Ohvale this year with a few different things and I learnt a lot from Wayne," he said.
"They've all helped me a lot and (thanks to) the Livson (Racing) team for giving me the opportunity to ride the bike this year."
Dunker mixes his time between riding dirt track and road racing in events such as MiniGP and the 600cc Supersport championship.
"it's been a little bit different, I've raced a little bit of dirt track this year so obviously (MiniGP) is a lot different to that but just after riding the 600 it's good to be on smaller tracks learning new things," he said.
"The bikes are a fair bit different so you learn other stuff that also carries over to the 600."
Dunker will be in action again on October 7 and 8 for the NSW Road Race Championships held at Sydney Motorsport Park in Eastern Creek.
