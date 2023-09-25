The Advertiser - Cessnock
Kurri Kurri's Cameron Dunker wins 2023 FIM MiniGP series

Ben Carr
September 25 2023 - 3:07pm
Kurri Kurri's Cameron Dunker after winning the MiniGP series at Oakleigh on Sunday, September 24. Picture by rbmotolens
Cameron Dunker will travel to Spain in November as FIM MiniGP series champion after a dominant performance in the final round in Victoria on Sunday.

