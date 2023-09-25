A strong Bulldogs connection will be on the field and in the coaches box this Sunday as the Newcastle Knights aim to win back-to-back premierships in the NRLW competition.
In the their second grand final in as many seasons, Kurri Kurri junior Kayla Romaniuk and former Bulldogs mentor Ron Griffiths will face the Gold Coast Titans at Accor Stadium.
The Knights qualified for the decider with a 30-24 victory against Brisbane at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, September 24.
The 12,689 spectators set a record for a standalone NRLW match with the Knights holding on after leading 18-4 at half-time.
The Broncos scored two tries either side of the break to reduce Newcastle's lead to 18-10, and twice got within six points in the second half, but the Knights held solid in defence for their eighth straight win.
Romaniuk debuted last season with Newcastle going on to claim their first premiership. Amazingly, the 32-12 grand final win against Parramatta was only her third first grade game.
This season the forward has been nominated for the Veronica White Medal, an NRL award in recognition of community work. Romaniuk is one of 10 nominees with the winner to be announced on Sunday.
Former Bulldogs mentor Griffiths was appointed head coach of the Knights ahead of the 2022 season. He coached Kurri (2017-19) across three campaigns after stints at Maitland and Greta Branxton and was also an assistant to Michael Maguire at the West Tigers in 2020.
Newcastle will start favourites for the clash, losing just the one game through the regular season before Sunday's win against the Broncos.
In their semi-final, the Gold Coast upset the Sydney Roosters 12-0 at Allianz Stadium on Sunday. The Titans collected the wooden spoon in 2022, and like the Knights of last season, have made a meteoric rise to reach their first grand final.
