Do you know a hidden treasure? Nominations for the 2023 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll are now open.
The Hidden Treasures Honour Roll is part of the NSW Department of Primary Industries' (DPI) Rural Women's Network program that recognises the outstanding work of female volunteers within the local community.
State Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr MP said volunteers are the heart of the community.
"Across the Cessnock Electorate we have so many wonderful female volunteers who give their time and energy to help others," he said.
Since 2010, a total of 20 local women have been added to the honour roll for the Electorate of Cessnock.
Mr Barr said the 2023 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll is a terrific opportunity to recognise local heroes.
"If you know a rural woman who has gone above and beyond, then I would encourage you to nominate her as a Hidden Treasure," he said.
To nominate a Hidden Treasures volunteer, complete a nomination form online here.
For more information, list of previous honourees and eligibility requirements visit www.nsw.gov.au/women-nsw/rural-womens-network/hidden-treasures.
Take a look back at some of Cessnock's recent Hidden Treasures inductees below:
