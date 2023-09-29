NSW seniors will have more opportunities for social activities and learning new skills following a $600,000 NSW Government initiative.
Minister for Seniors Jodie Harrison said the Connecting Seniors grant program would fund projects aimed at engaging older people and keeping them involved with their communities.
"These grants support activities which can provide a social lifeline for seniors, especially those who live alone," she said.
State Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr MP said the population is growing older.
"We want to make sure our seniors are provided with opportunities for them to socialise while enjoying engaging experiences," he said.
The grant program which is now open is divided into three categories that not-for-profit community organisations can apply for:
Local councils are only able to apply for:
The Connecting Seniors grant program builds on previous grants, which have been proven to reduce social isolation for thousands of seniors in NSW.
Some grant funded initiatives include a family history research project, dancing lessons, art classes and wellness workshops.
Minister Harrison said she is looking forward to seeing what fantastic ideas evolve from the Connecting Seniors grant program.
"I encourage eligible organisations to apply," she said.
Grant applications will close on Wednesday, October 25 2023. Successful projects will commence in early 2024.
For more information, head to: www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/connecting-seniors-grant-program
