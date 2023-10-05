This past weekend kicked off the 2023/24 summer season at our outdoor pools and it couldn't have come at a better time.
We've experienced the thermometer rising, so it is great that council offers this popular service that provides respite from the summer heat.
In the lead up to the opening our pools at Cessnock and Branxton, council's newest lifeguards participated in rescue training scenarios alongside their experienced senior colleagues to keep their skills up to date for a busy season.
I'm pleased to advise that at its latest meeting, council adopted my recommendation in a Mayoral Minute to host a free entry day at Cessnock and Branxton pools.
The free entry day is in addition to offering free entry to both pools on Australia Day.
Keep an eye out on council's social media channels for more information about the timing of this initiative.
The warmer weather has other, more serious impacts on our community, as we saw recently with the bushfire that threatened parts of Neath last month, along with other fires that have occurred across our local government area.
The statutory Bush Fire Danger Period runs from October 1 to March 31, but as we've seen, bushfires can pose a threat outside this period.
Bush fires are a part of life in the Hunter Valley and across the state. The Rural Fire Service (RFS) are recommending residents prepare their properties as we enter the bush fire season.
RFS has identified 5 simple steps every household can do around their home to prepare it for a bushfire, which are:
For more information and to download the essential resources the RFS have available on their website, visit: https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/resources/bush-fire-survival-plan
Also, be sure to report all unattended fires to Triple Zero (000) and stay up to date by visiting www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fnm or by checking the Hazards Near Me app.
In other news:
Back in July, I mentioned meeting with a talented and intelligent young man, Ned, who had written a story featuring me as one of the characters and that was in the running for an award.
Recently, I was pleased to attend a special presentation ceremony at Cessnock Public School where it was revealed that Ned had won third place in the national NESA Write On competition for 2023. Well done, Ned.
