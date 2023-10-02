Cessnock City Council is encouraging motorists across the Hunter to rally behind a road safety campaign to increase awareness of motorcyclists on local roads.
Sixty-six percent of crashes involving a motorcycle in the past five years in the Cessnock local government area have resulted in fatal or serious injury, with almost a third of crashes occurring at intersections.
The annual Joe Rider motorcycle safety campaign encourages all road users to be on the lookout for motorcyclists, particularly at round-a-bouts, intersections and in vehicle blind spots.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal encourages local residents to be mindful of the safety of others when driving on the region's roads.
"Motorcycle riders are more exposed than other vehicles," he said.
"If they are involved in a crash they risk serious injury or death."
Cr Suvaal said the Joe Rider campaign is about encouraging drivers to 'look out' for motorcyclists.
"The intention is to reduce the incidence of SMIDSY (Sorry mate I didn't see you) that many riders have experienced," he said.
Local residents are invited to participate in the safety campaign by spotting Joe Rider on the streets of Port Stephens, Maitland, Mid Coast and Cessnock in a joint road safety campaign between October 9 to 13.
Volunteering motorcyclists will be wearing bright yellow 'I am Joe Rider' branded vests increasing their visibility on the road.
If you spot Joe Rider, pull over in a safe location and enter the competition to win prizes.
You'll find entry details and the link to register your sighting on your council's website. There are five $50 daily vouchers and a grand prize of $250 at the end of the week to be won in each participating council area.
Keep an eye out for Joe Rider in your local area between October 9 to 13 for the chance to win.
For more information, visit: www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/joerider2023
