Cessnock City Council has five rounds of golf to giveaway at the picturesque Cypress Lakes golf course as part of its 'Support Local' campaign in October.
This month's campaign will focus on locally produced wine, beer and spirits and the talented craftspeople who make them.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal encourages the community to get behind this month's 'Support Local' campaign and call out their favourite local drop.
"The Hunter Valley produces some of the best quality wines, beers and spirits in Australia," he said.
"When responsibly having a drink on occasion, there can be nothing better than enjoying the hard work and talent of our local brew masters, wine makers and distillers."
Cr Suvaal encourages the community to get behind an industry that contributes so much to the local economy.
To enter, give a shout out to your favourite Hunter Valley wine, beer, spirit or liqueur in 25 words or less, tag the business that makes it and post a photo of the bottle for your chance to win an 18 hole round of golf valued at $95 each.
Use the hashtag #supportlocalcessnock in your comment or post to make your entry count.
The competition closes October 31. Winners will be selected at random and announced on the Advance Greater Cessnock social media channels.
For more information, visit: https://advancecessnock.com.au/supportlocal/
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.