Support local winemakers and brewers this October for the chance to win

By Staff Reporters
October 2 2023 - 10:46am
Cessnock City Council Economic Development Officer Alena Pople and Brokenwood Wines Marketing Coordinator Hannah Joliffe. Picture supplied
Cessnock City Council has five rounds of golf to giveaway at the picturesque Cypress Lakes golf course as part of its 'Support Local' campaign in October.

