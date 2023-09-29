Paws for Wine at Misty Glen Wines is on this Sunday but will no longer include the Street Paws Festival markets due to high winds predicted.
The Paws for Wine event will still be on so bring along your fur friends and a picnic while enjoying the ambience of the Rothbury vineyard.
Why not enjoy a glass of wine or two while you're there.
The dog friendly picnic day will be on from 11am to 2pm on October 1.
There will also be a coffee van on-site.
Adult tickets are $10 each and includes a glass of Misty Glen Wine and festival glass. Children and dogs are free.
Head to www.pawsforwine.com.au to purchase your tickets.
The event is part of the Around Hermitage D'Vine Long Weekend.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.