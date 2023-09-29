The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

Street Paws Festival cancelled: Paws for Wine going ahead

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
September 29 2023 - 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Paws for Wine event is on this Sunday so bring along your fur friends for a dog friendly picnic day. Picture supplied
The Paws for Wine event is on this Sunday so bring along your fur friends for a dog friendly picnic day. Picture supplied

Paws for Wine at Misty Glen Wines is on this Sunday but will no longer include the Street Paws Festival markets due to high winds predicted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.