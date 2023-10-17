An international tribute celebration show is bringing the hits of the rock and roll legends of the 50's and 60's to Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) and it's a show not to be missed.
Internationally renowned the Williams Brothers will turn PACC into a rock and roll paradise on Sunday, October 22, with tributes to Elvis, Chuck Berry, Roy Orbison, the Bee Gees and the Beatles, to name a few.
Hit after massive hit the magical sounds come alive again with The Williams Brothers and their band the Shy Guys putting on a non-stop journey through the greatest songs of all time.
The Williams Brothers, Warren, Andrew and Darren are the sons of one of Australia's leading rock and roll pioneers Warren Williams.
Eldest son Warren Williams said himself and his brothers were born to carry on the tradition of one of the greatest eras in music history.
"It's a tribute to all of the big stars and bands of the 1950's and 1960's era, the rock and roll era," he said.
The three brothers have been performing for basically their whole lives and Warren said they've been singing together since they were teenagers.
"Dad was one of the founding pioneers of rock and roll here in Australia and he was one of the stars of the Bandstand," he said.
"I was actually the youngest person ever to perform on Bandstand at the age of six, so it's been a long career."
Their show, Twist and Shout is currently touring across Australia and Warren said this will be their first time performing in the Hunter Valley.
"With each of the artists, we do about one or two of their biggest hits so it's a collection of all the big number one's in the 50's and 60's," he said.
The two-hour show will end with a little collection of the Beatles and Warren said the show has plenty of audience participation.
"We get the audience to sing along and we get them up and dancing for the Beatles section at the end," he said.
As they perform, there will also be footage and photographs playing on the screens behind them, which Warren said is historic to the show.
"We've got a couple of old clips of me singing on Band Stand and dad on Band Stand, which the audience always love to see," he said.
With limited tickets left, head to https://www.mypacc.com.au/Whats-on/Twist-Shout-2023 to secure your tickets.
