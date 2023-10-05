Prepare to get the fright of your life at a Halloween charity maze at Bellbird. From scary dolls to a haunted pumpkin patch, the maze is full of sinful horrors. Step into the maze if you dare this Saturday, October 7 from 7pm to 10pm. A pizza van and ice cream van will also be onsite at 8 Kearsley Street, Bellbird. There is a $5 entry fee and all proceeds will go to the Wansey Dialysis Centre. The Halloween charity maze will be happening every Saturday night in October, and it will also be running on Sunday, October 29. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the Bellbird Metro.