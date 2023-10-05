HALLOWEEN CHARITY MAZE
8 KEARSLEY STREET, BELLBIRD
Prepare to get the fright of your life at a Halloween charity maze at Bellbird. From scary dolls to a haunted pumpkin patch, the maze is full of sinful horrors. Step into the maze if you dare this Saturday, October 7 from 7pm to 10pm. A pizza van and ice cream van will also be onsite at 8 Kearsley Street, Bellbird. There is a $5 entry fee and all proceeds will go to the Wansey Dialysis Centre. The Halloween charity maze will be happening every Saturday night in October, and it will also be running on Sunday, October 29. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the Bellbird Metro.
CESSNOCK WOMEN CONNECT
CESSNOCK LEAGUES CLUB
Cessnock Women Connect will be held at Cessnock Leagues Club on Friday, October 6, and all local women are welcome to attend. As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a raffle will be held on the night for the Hunter Breast Cancer Foundation. It is a free event, but registration is appreciated for catering at the Cessnock Business Chamber website.
SAVE THE BEES COMMUNITY COMPETITION
THE HONEY TREE PRESCHOOL
The Honey Tree Preschool at Bellbird is hosting a 'Save the Bees' fundraiser, which includes a colouring in and photographic competition with a prize pool of $2000. All proceeds raised will go towards the Wheen Bee foundation which undertakes vital research to help save the bees. If you aren't feeling creative, email your personalised tax deductible donation receipt to savethebeescompetition@outlook.com for the chance to win a lucky door prize. Competition closes Wednesday, October 11.
ART SHOW
KURRI KURRI HIGH SCHOOL'S MULTI PURPOSE CENTRE
The 2023 Town of Murals Art Show is heading to Kurri Kurri High School's multi purpose centre this weekend. The opening ceremony is on Thursday at 7pm, the show will also be open to the public on Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7 from 10am to 4pm and 10am to 12pm on Sunday, October 8.
