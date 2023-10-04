The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

NSW Government grants on offer for Cessnock projects

By Staff Reporters
October 4 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr MP encourages local organisations to apply. File picture
State Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr MP encourages local organisations to apply. File picture

Community organisations and local councils across the Electorate of Cessnock are encouraged to submit their grant applications for the 2023 Community Building Partnership Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.