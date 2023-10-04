Community organisations and local councils across the Electorate of Cessnock are encouraged to submit their grant applications for the 2023 Community Building Partnership Program.
The program invests in infrastructure projects that deliver positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes while promoting community participation, inclusion and cohesion.
Since 2009, the program has awarded more than $436 million to more than 19,700 projects across the state, from access ramps for community halls to resurfacing the local sporting grounds.
State Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr MP said many groups and organisations in the Cessnock Electorate have benefited from and been recipients of the Community Building Partnership Program.
"Local sports clubs, charities, school P and C associations, not-for-profits, men's sheds, scouts and girl guides are just some of the groups that can benefit from the program," he said.
"If your organisation or club needs extra funding for infrastructure, such as a new awning, ride-on lawn mower, new goals posts, accessibility facilities, equipment or refurbishment, then I'd strongly encourage you to apply."
Not-for-profit community organisations and local councils are eligible to apply for grants of between $5,000 and $150,000.
Grants must be for building, refurbishing or repairing community infrastructure or for buying freestanding equipment or vehicles.
NSW Premier Chris Minns said he has seen first-hand how the grants make a difference to local communities.
"Whether it's repairs to a clubhouse kitchen or installing playground shade sails, these grants provide lasting benefits across New South Wales," he said.
"We know this is a longstanding program that works year on year and communities have been eagerly awaiting its launch for 2023 so we're pleased to do exactly that."
Grant applications close on Friday, October 27 2023 at 5pm.
To apply, visit the Community Building Partnership website: https://www.nsw.gov.au/housing-and-construction/community-building-partnership
