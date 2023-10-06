Let's learn from the words of wisdom from the South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas when considering the Voice referendum.
He said: "If our forefathers and mothers can say 'yes' to universal franchise [giving Aboriginal people the vote].
If our great-grandparents can say 'yes' to waves of immigration, if our grandparents can say 'yes' in 1967 [Aboriginal people to be included in the census].
If our parents can say 'yes' to land rights, then this generation is capable of saying 'yes' to an advisory committee."
All we are being asked, on October 14, is to approve an advisory committee for our Indigenous cousins.
The committee will have no power, no authority. It just gives them the right to express their opinion on issues that directly affect Aborigines and Torres Strait Islanders.
To me, that sounds very fair. It just gives them the opportunity to help close the gap between them and non-Indigenous Australians.
We are obliged to close the gap, to have statistics for first nations people that are more similar to our own.
For example, Indigenous males have an average life expectancy of less than 60 years. For non-Indigenous men it's over 80.
Indigenous families, have a rental rate of 63 per cent but, non-Indigenous families have a rental rate of just 27 per cent.
This means far less Indigenous families have been able to buy their own home.
Finally, a statistic for us to be ashamed of. Aboriginal people are 15 times more likely to be sent to prison than non-Indigenous people.
As compassionate people, don't we owe them so much?
Voting 'YES' is justice for a still disadvantaged section of our community.
We have given justice and equality to women. Let's now give justice and equality to our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Listening to the debate over this issue, one can appreciate the Australian Constitution is a document, that is very difficult to alter.
This is why any proposal put to the Australian people, in the form of a referendum, is always light in detail. Referendums always, and rightly so, only outline general concept.
The detail is always worked out by parliament later on. This means that if we get the detail wrong, it can be changed relatively easy; otherwise, we're 'stuffed'.
What we must remember about this referendum is that by voting 'YES' it can't make anything worse for First Australians or for any of us.
However, it holds the promise of achieving justice and equality for them.
For the above reasons, I believe that we all should vote 'YES' on October 14.
There is nothing to lose and everything to gain. In the future, our children and grandchildren, will remember with gratitude that we were the ones that said 'YES' to the final piece of the puzzle - the part that gives respect and a voice to our Indigenous cousins.
So, let's all vote 'YES' and give ourselves a pat on the back. On the evening of October 14, let's all celebrate together, as one nation, as one people. This is a day that will go down in history.
Let me finish this 'simple and sincere' letter with the words of the highly respected intellectual: the former Labor Minister for Science and former Vice-Chancellor's Fellow at the University of Melbourne, Mr. Barry Jones:
"'No' is a confession of failure, of the belief that if we attempted anything new, we'd muck it up. So we remain prisoners of the past, back in Plato's cave, surrounded by pessimism and apathy. 'Yes' is a vote for optimism, confidence, a vote for the future."
A defeat would lead inevitably to a loss of international standing and influence - a perception, quite inaccurate, that Australia has not forsaken its racist past.
We all know that bad news travels faster and further, and in less time, than good news. So on October 14, let's give it a very big, fat 'YES'.
