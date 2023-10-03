A state-first wheelchair accessible hot air balloon touched down in the Hunter Valley last week.
The new balloon was made by Australian ballooning manufacturer Kavanagh Balloons and is the second of its kind to operate in Australia.
Hunter Valley tourism operator, Balloon Aloft launched the wheelchair accessible hot air balloon, which will allow wheelchair users and people with limited mobility to experience the joy of a hot air balloon flight.
Balloon Aloft has been operating in the Hunter Valley for more than 43 years and director Matthew Scaife said it was a profoundly important day for the company to launch the Hunter Valley accessible balloon flights.
"We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy the thrill of a balloon flight," he said.
"Our new accessible balloon will make that possible for more people than ever before."
Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriatry said the balloon's first official flight was a milestone moment for local accessibility and inclusion.
"Planning and creating accessible tourism experiences like this one in the Hunter Valley has removed the barriers that prevented locals, families or visitors from enjoying the freedom of flight," she said.
The accessible balloon basket has an access door for ease of access, eliminating the need to climb aboard the basket and can fly between seven to ten passengers.
The balloon basket also offers customised seating for up to four passengers as well as two harnesses for passengers with higher accessibility needs.
A wheelchair accessible shuttle bus with hoist access will also be available to transport passengers to their accessible balloon flight to make sure the experience is inclusive at every point.
The project which has been in planning for two years is a joint initiative between Balloon Aloft and Cessnock City Council.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said the Hunter Valley attracts visitors from all parts of Australia and abroad.
"The Hunter Valley is among the state's leading tourism destinations, and we are focused on ensuring the unique sights and experiences that attract tourists to our region are available to everyone," he said.
Cr Suvaal said the Hunter Valley accessible balloon flights support people with disability or who are elderly or ill to enjoy a unique and fully accessible hot air ballooning experience.
"Our new accessible hot air balloon adds to the number of inclusive tourism experiences on offer in the Hunter Valley region," he said.
The project was made possible by funding provided by the NSW Government.
For further information on the Hunter Valley accessible balloon flights visit www.balloonaloft.com/accessible or to book your flight call 1300 723 279.
