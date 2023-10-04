After a three-year hiatus, the 2023 Town of Murals Art Show is returning to the events calendar.
The art show will be held at Kurri Kurri High School's multi purpose centre, with the official opening on Thursday, October 5 at 7pm.
Show coordinator Sharon Dyson-Smith said this year's show has attracted more than 120 entries across all genres from traditional to contemporary and from junior youth to senior citizens.
"We're delighted to reinstate this event to promote the work of artists from across the region," she said.
There will also be a retrospective display of previous winners from the Weston art show.
The show will be opened by Daryl Young who is representing Snowy Hydro Hunter Power Project, who are this year's major sponsor.
Section winners and the overall winner will be announced during the course of the ceremony.
Light refreshments will be served and the event will be alcohol free.
The art show will be open to the public from 10am to 4pm on Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7.
It will also be open to the public on Sunday, October 8 from 10am to 12pm.
Admission price for opening night is $10 per person. Children under 12 are free.
For the remainder of the show days, it is $5 per person and children under 12 free.
Tea and coffee with sweet treats will be available for sale throughout the art show.
