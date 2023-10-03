Bellbird's Honey Tree Preschool is hosting a 'Save the Bees' fundraiser, a cause which is very close to their hearts after losing their own honey tree bee hive.
A family whose children attend the preschool own Grieve's Bees and they also had all of their bee hives destroyed as a result of the varroa mite.
Honey Tree Preschool is now trying to make a difference and raise crucial funds to help save the bees.
The fundraiser includes a children's colouring in competition and a creative photographic competition for teenagers and adults.
There are plenty of prizes up for grabs with a prize pool of $2000, including a $200 Bistro Molines dining voucher and a $100 Bombora Surf Shop voucher.
Get buzzing though because the competition closes on Wednesday, October 11.
If you aren't feeling creative, email your personalised tax deductible donation receipt to savethebeescompetition@outlook.com for the chance to win a lucky door prize.
All proceeds raised will go towards the Wheen Bee foundation which undertakes vital research to help save the bees.
Visit www.honeytreepreschool.com.au to enter and for more details.
Finalists will be displayed at Cessnock Library from October 16 to 20 and winners will be announced on Thursday, October 19.
