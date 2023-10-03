The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

A community fundraiser to raise crucial funds for the Wheen Bee foundation

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
October 4 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enter Honey Tree Preschool's 'Save the Bees' competition for the chance to win some great prizes. Picture supplied
Enter Honey Tree Preschool's 'Save the Bees' competition for the chance to win some great prizes. Picture supplied

Bellbird's Honey Tree Preschool is hosting a 'Save the Bees' fundraiser, a cause which is very close to their hearts after losing their own honey tree bee hive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.