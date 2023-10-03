Singleton heavyweights Valley-JPC will begin their first grade premiership defence against a combined Piranhas-Bellbird as the Coalfields Cup starts on Saturday.
The merged Valley-JPC became the first Singleton based team to win the competition since it's inception in 2020-21.
Cessnock District Cricket Association secretary Mark Bercini said the Singleton side are amongt the favourites as are new Piranhas-Bellbird.
Bellbird have strengthened their squad after finishing in fourth position last season, adding key players from a Piranhas team which finished second-last.
The merger means the competition will have seven teams instead of last year's eight.
The Bellbird-Piranhas merger is only in place for first grade with second grade premiers Bellbird looking to back up their dominant 2022-23 campaign.
Bercini said Cessnock and Singleton teams will combine across all four grades after previously combining just in the top grade.
Second grade has eight teams, up from five Cessnock clubs that contested the 2022-23 season. Creeks, Denman, Glendon-PCH, JPC will join Bellbird, Greta Branxton, Piranhas and Wine Country from last year's competition.
Third grade moves to eight teams, instead of last season's five. Denman, JPC and Valley will join Bellbird, Greta Branxton, Hotel Cessnock, Piranhas and Wine Country in fighting for the 2023-24 title.
Hotel Cessnock have added a fourth grade team for this season, joining Greta Branxton, Piranhas, Supporters and Wine Country in a five team competition.
Bercini said player numbers have been down since the COVID shutdown and a season of wet weather which saw 50 percent of all games washed out, but pointed to a new under-13s competition as a positive boost for the summer ahead.
"We've got an under-13s comp in Cessnock which we haven't had in a few years," he said.
"It looks like we're going to have six teams in that under-13 comp, we'll have eight teams in the under-11 comp."
"Hopefully something can transpire from that and we'll start getting some kids that filter back into our grade system.
"Because we're losing sides in grade, it does look good (on paper) that we've combined, that we've got more sides in grade but each district is losing sides, we're losing players."
The seniors competition will be 14 rounds of one day matches running through to March.
In the Cessnock juniors, the under-11s and under-13s competitions start on Saturday, October 14.
