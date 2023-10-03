The Advertiser - Cessnocksport
Valley-JPC take on Piranhas-Bellbird as Coalfields Cup begins

October 3 2023 - 12:27pm
Action from the 2022-23 Coalfields Cup season. Picture by Cessnock Cricket Association
Singleton heavyweights Valley-JPC will begin their first grade premiership defence against a combined Piranhas-Bellbird as the Coalfields Cup starts on Saturday.

