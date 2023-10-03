are outside the electorate where you are enrolled to vote

are more than eight kilometres from a polling place

are travelling

are unable to leave your workplace to vote on voting day

are seriously ill, infirm or due to give birth shortly (or caring for someone who is)

are a patient in hospital and can't vote at the hospital

have religious beliefs that prevent you from attending a polling place

are in prison serving a sentence of less than three years or otherwise detained

are a silent elector