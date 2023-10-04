The Advertiser - Cessnock
A community meeting for Kearsley residents affected by fire

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated October 4 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:07pm
Firefighters on the scene at Kearsley on Tuesday. Picture by Simone De Peak
Firefighters on the scene at Kearsley on Tuesday. Picture by Simone De Peak

A community meeting for residents who have been affected by the Allandale Street fire at Kearsley will be held tonight, October 4.

