A community meeting for residents who have been affected by the Allandale Street fire at Kearsley will be held tonight, October 4.
The meeting will be held at the Kearsley Community Hall (22 Allandale Street, Kearsley) and will start at 6pm.
The blaze at Kearsley, which has scorched 52 hectares, was under control on Wednesday morning, as fire crews continued to manage the area around Allandale Street.
An emergency warning was issued just after 2pm on Tuesday while the fire was out of control.
A total fire ban was in place for the Hunter on Tuesday and will continue into Wednesday.
Temperatures of 32 degrees for Newcastle and 31 degrees for Cessnock are predicted on Wednesday before a cool change offers some relief on Thursday.
For more information on the current fire conditions, visit the Hazards Near Me app or visit the NSW Rural Fire Service's website: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fnm
