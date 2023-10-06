A new premium accommodation destination in the Hunter Valley is set to open its bookings for the first time later this month.
The Lane Retreat at Bimbadgen is set amongst 15 hectares of secluded vineyard and natural bush lands in the heart of wine country, offering the ultimate escape.
Developed by property and hospitality group Mulpha Australia in the grounds of Bimbadgen's 50-year-old vineyards, the Lane Retreat will provide a unique accommodation offering for travellers far and wide.
The Lane Retreat offers 60 premium studio retreats with outdoor decks offering panoramic views of the Broken Back Range or Bimbadgen vineyards.
Mulpha's general manager of hospitality Belinda Stapleton said the Lane Retreat has been designed to offer all the comfort and amenities guests can expect while visiting the Hunter's wine country.
"This is a retreat for people to experience our wonderful Hunter wine country in their own way and make their own memories in a unique piece of Australia," she said.
"It will appeal to anyone looking for a genuinely restful, private retreat to recharge the batteries, as well as for weddings, family functions and corporate retreats."
The property which already has three picturesque gathering sites for ceremonies and celebrations has recently added a new luxury swimming pool and amenities to the property.
Guests can also enjoy special access to Bimbadgen's flagship restaurant Esca, its Woodfired Pizzeria and Cellar Door and Emma's Cottage Vineyard boutique winery nearby.
To celebrate its opening, the Lane Retreat is offering one night's accommodation in a premium studio retreat, breakfast for two and a bottle of Bimbadgen sparkling wine from $309 per night midweek and $443 per night on Friday and Saturday nights.
The offer is valid for stays from October 15 to December 24, 2023. Book online at https://www.thelaneretreat.com.au/
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.