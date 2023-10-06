The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

The Lane Retreat is the Hunter Valley's newest getaway destination

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
October 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lane Retreat at Bimbadgen includes access to a new luxury swimming pool. Picture supplied
The Lane Retreat at Bimbadgen includes access to a new luxury swimming pool. Picture supplied

A new premium accommodation destination in the Hunter Valley is set to open its bookings for the first time later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.