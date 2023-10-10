The West End and Broadway phenomenon Billy Elliott the Musical made its Hunter debut on Saturday night, October 7.
Abermain man Guilherme 'Guil' Noronha was one of the many talented Hunter performers who shined bright on the Civic Theatre's stage.
Guil who was cast to play the role of Big Davey on stage said his character was one of the striking minors.
"He's the sort of character that rallies people," he said.
"It was a full on singing, acting and dancing role. It was all very exciting."
He also formed part of the ensemble in the production.
Guil, who has been performing in stage productions for the past 25 years, said he has performed on stages from Maitland Repertory Theatre to Sydney stages.
"I fell in love with Billy Elliott, it's a great story and I was so excited to be part of the Newcastle production," he said.
Guil said he was most excited about the audience getting to see the production of Billy Elliott the Musical at the Civic Theatre.
"It is a show that really moves you," he said.
"The production even has some ties with Cessnock's long history with mines."
Set in a northern English town during the miners' strike of 1984-1985, the show follows Billy's journey from boxing ring to ballet class, where he uncovers a passion for dance which unites his family, inspires his community and changes his life forever.
Producer and artistic director of The Very Popular Theatre Company Daniel Stoddart said the company was ecstatic to finally give audiences in the Hunter region the opportunity to relish in a touching, inspiring and uplifting night at the theatre.
"We wasted no time getting plans in place to bring this one to Hunter audiences," he said.
"After charming packed houses on Broadway and in the West End, Newcastle will fall in love with Billy too."
Billy Elliott will play at the Civic Theatre, Newcastle until October 21. Check the theatre's website for session times.
