Hunter Valley wine and cider producers are encouraged to have their say on the $10 million per year Wine Tourism and Cellar Door grant program.
The program currently provides wine and cider producers with the opportunity to apply for grants of up to $100,000 on eligible cellar sales made during the previous financial year.
Acting Deputy Secretary for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Policy, Dr Jared Greenville said the consultation is a great opportunity for the wine industry to provide feedback on the program.
"Since the program opened in 2019, the operating environment for the Australian grape and wine industry has changed," Dr Greenville said.
Dr Greenville said trade disruptions, natural disasters, workforce issues and rising input costs have all emerged as challenges which the program needs to consider.
"It's a good time for us to consider if the program and the funding is appropriately addressing these challenges and providing the best outcomes," he said.
The consultation will consider the objectives, eligibility requirements and the application process for the program.
Following the consultation, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) will consider all stakeholder feedback and make a recommendation to government on how the program should operate moving forward.
Dr Greenville said DAFF wants to ensure that by the end of the consultation process, the government can make the best decision on the future of the Wine Tourism and Cellar Door grant program.
"This program has already done a great job supporting our wineries and cellar door operations, as well as promoting agritourism in Australia and attracting visitors from all over the world to our very own wine regions," he said.
Interested stakeholders can provide their feedback until 5pm on October 30 2023 through DAFF's Have Your Say website.
