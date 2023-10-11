The Advertiser - Cessnock
Feedback encouraged for Wine Tourism and Cellar Door grant program

By Staff Reporters
October 11 2023 - 2:09pm
Have your say on the Wine Tourism and Cellar Door grant program. Picture supplied
Hunter Valley wine and cider producers are encouraged to have their say on the $10 million per year Wine Tourism and Cellar Door grant program.

