The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Our People

Two Hunter Valley community groups form precious friendship

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated October 12 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Community Services and Cessnock Multipurpose Children's Centre form a wholesome friendship, uniting young and old. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Hunter Community Services and Cessnock Multipurpose Children's Centre form a wholesome friendship, uniting young and old. Picture by Laura Rumbel

A wholesome friendship has formed between Hunter Community Services and Cessnock Multipurpose Children's Centre, with old and young uniting for a morning of smiles and laughs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.