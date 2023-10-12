A wholesome friendship has formed between Hunter Community Services and Cessnock Multipurpose Children's Centre, with old and young uniting for a morning of smiles and laughs.
Educator at Cessnock Multipurpose Children's Centre Debbie Rossini said it is a wonderful experience for both young and old.
"Some children are quite withdrawn but interacting with the elderly they come out of their shell and they shine," she said.
"They enjoy talking, laughing, and showing off their ability to create."
Last month was the children's third time visiting the respite group at Hunter Community Services and Day Respite Facilitator Dana Clifford said she was thrilled about the opportunity of having the children come to visit.
"I've worked in aged care for a very long time and I just know that the elderly love interacting with children," she said.
"The experience puts a smile on each and every one of their faces."
The children and the respite group bonded together, drawing side by side or having a dance, it was a room full of heartfelt joy.
A highlight for five-year-old Evelyn is getting to see respite group member Bobby while on their visits to Hunter Community Services.
"The whole experience is priceless. You can't put a price on the faces of happiness," Ms Rossini said.
Ms Clifford said the elderly also look forward to the visits from the children and said it is often the talk of the group prior to the children's arrival.
"They bring a lot of happiness and warmth to each other," she said.
The respite group is held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Hunter Community Services, which is part of Kurri Kurri Community Services (251 Lang Street, Kurri Kurri).
Ms Clifford said the group currently has vacancies for all three days.
To find out more about what Hunter Community Services offers, give the office a call on 40043105 and ask for Dana.
