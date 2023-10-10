The Advertiser - Cessnock
Branxton's annual Dress in Pink High Tea raises $7k for cancer research

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
October 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Ladies dressed in their best pink attire for Branxton Community Hall's Dress in Pink High Tea. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Ladies dressed in their best pink attire for Branxton Community Hall's Dress in Pink High Tea. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Branxton Community Hall was a sea of pink on October 9, with women and men from across the Hunter region dressed in their best pink attire for the seventh annual Dress in Pink High Tea.

