Branxton Community Hall was a sea of pink on October 9, with women and men from across the Hunter region dressed in their best pink attire for the seventh annual Dress in Pink High Tea.
The high tea was organised by Branxton Community Hall caretaker Helen Scott, who has been hosting the popular event at the hall since 2015.
This year's event was another great success, raising more than $7000 for Cancer Council research and support services for women's cancers.
Over the years, the event has raised $17,000 for women's cancers.
Helen said the generosity of the community and the guests has blown her away.
"The guests have travelled from the Central Coast, Maitland, Cooranbong, Singleton, as well as our locals to come and support this year's event," she said.
From macaroons to finger sandwiches, guests were treated to a scrumptious high tea which was catered by Greta's the Girl and the Goat cafe.
"Our caterers are absolutely unbelievable," Helen said.
Helen's homemade sausage rolls were also a hit amongst the guests.
Guests also enjoyed live entertainment and an amazing quantity of raffle donations that ensured many guests took home a prize.
Helen hopes to continue on the tradition of the annual Dress in Pink High Tea for a few more years.
"Everything we raise is for women and women's cancers," she said.
"Almost everyone who attends has been touched by cancer in some description."
Follow Branxton Community Hall on Facebook to keep up-to-date with details for next year's Dress in Pink High Tea.
