Float accidents and claims: What every horse owner should know

Whether you're a weekend rider or an expert equestrian, transporting your horse is necessary and comes with many risks.



Injuries to horses and handlers or damage to floats and vehicles are all too common.



Having horse float insurance gives you peace of mind knowing you will be financially protected in the event of an accident.



Here we go over the most common accidents involving horse floats, how to handle a horse float insurance claim quickly and steps to take to prevent accidents.



Common horse float accidents



Collisions resulting from driver error, poor driving conditions or other drivers. Rollovers due to uneven weight distribution in the float. Mechanical issues due to failures of any component of the float including tyres, brakes, suspension system and others. Horse-related incidents from horses attempting to free themselves from the float or when experiencing stress. Weather-related incidents such as slippery roads or poor visibility creating driving hazards. Jackknifing when the vehicle and horse float move out of alignment due to sudden braking or sharp turns. Tyre blow outs leading to loss of control of the float and/or vehicle Theft and vandalism Loading and unloading incidents can occur if the horse resists or becomes agitated Improper hitching when the float has not been hitched properly to the vehicle and detaches during transit Inexperienced drivers may lack the necessary skills to safely transport a horse float.

How to handle insurance claims



Learning how to handle an insurance claim efficiently will take the stress out of the situation and minimise your time off road.



The key thing to remember is to gather as much evidence of the accident as possible, as it could help streamline your insurance claim. You should also get in touch with your insurance provider ASAP.



Here's a step-by-step breakdown of how insurance claims work:



Gather all of your relevant information including evidence of the accident if you have any Report the accident to your insurance provider An investigation of the incident will take place. Your claims adjuster may contact any relevant parties An appraiser may be sent to examine the severity of the damage and provide an estimate of the cost of repairs Once the claim is approved you'll be given instructions on how to proceed with repairs or replacement Once the process is complete, your insurance provider will be in touch to discuss the outcome and any necessary payments will be made.

Steps to take to prevent accidents when towing a horse float



Regularly service and perform maintenance to both the towing vehicle and the horse float

Secure horses inside the trailer

Drive cautiously, and ensure the driver has experience in towing horse floats

Adhere to weight limits and loading guidelines to maintain stability

Perform routine inspections before each drive, including checking tyres

Stay informed about road conditions and weather forecasts

Comply with transport regulations

Invest in horse float insurance to provide financial protection in the event of accidents

The wrap up



Horse floats are a huge investment. Horse float insurance offers vital protection that is not covered by regular car insurance and is a must-have for any equine enthusiast planning on transporting their horses.

