The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

Outreach events at Branxton and Wollombi for Get Online Week

By Staff Reporters
October 12 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock City Library gets out and about to celebrate Get Online week
Cessnock City Library gets out and about to celebrate Get Online week

Cessnock City Library is excited to be hosting two free outreach events during Get Online Week, which kicks off on October 16 to October 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.