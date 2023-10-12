Cessnock City Library gets out and about to celebrate Get Online week

Cessnock City Library is excited to be hosting two free outreach events during Get Online Week, which kicks off on October 16 to October 22.
Get Online Week is a national digital inclusion campaign that aims to close the technological divide.
Library Services Co-ordinator Rose-marie Walters said Cessnock City Library is committed to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate in the digital world, regardless of their background or circumstances.
"We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to safely participate in our digital world and no one should be left behind," Ms Walters said.
"Get Online Week is a great opportunity for people to learn new skills and connect with their community.
Ms Walters said the two outreach events in Branxton and Wollombi are a great way to help community members learn the skills they need to be digitally included.
"We encourage everyone to come along and join us," she said.
The Get Online Week community events will be held on:
The events will be led by Harry Kavadas from Seniors Tech and Tea, who will provide participants with fun, informative, and hands-on sessions covering a range of topics to help them feel more comfortable online.
The sessions will also include a morning tea.
Bookings are essential. To book, visit the Cessnock City Library website or call Cessnock Library 4993 4399 or Kurri Kurri Library on 4937 1638.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.