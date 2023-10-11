Country pop singer and 2013 X-Factor runner-up Jason Owen is bringing his Hits from Home tour to the stage at Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC).
With a full band, Jason will perform his original hits, as well as perform songs from musical icons including Elton John, ABBA, Bee Gees, Rod Stewart and John Farnham to name a few.
Jason who has lived and breathed music since he was a young lad said he grew up listening to all of those artists.
"I think it's a show that everyone is going to enjoy. It features some of the best songs from the 60's, 70's," he said.
"It gives me such a great thrill to get out there and perform music that people love."
His Hits from Home tour was inspired by video clips that Jason started recording in the spare room in his house of popular songs.
Since posting them to his social media channels last year he's now had more than 40 million views.
"I did not expect my videos to blow up like they did," Jason said.
"I've got an incredible social media platform and people are really supportive and they follow what I do with my music."
Jason who has performed at PACC in previous years said he is looking forward to returning this Saturday, October 14.
"I can't wait to get out and perform for everyone in the Hunter Valley," he said.
His tour is also timely with Mental Health Month, which is a topic that Jason is a strong advocate for.
"I've struggled a lot with my mental health with different things throughout my music career so mental health month is very important to me," he said.
Jason said his advice to anyone who may be struggling is not to hold in how they're feeling.
"Speak about and get it off your chest," he said.
"The more you hold it in, the worse you get."
To purchase tickets to his Hits from Home tour, head to: https://www.mypacc.com.au/Whats-on/Jason-Owen-Hits-From-Home
