Star outside back Tyrone Nean will line up for Cessnock in 2024 after returning from a one year stint with the Canterbury Bulldogs.
Nean was Newcastle Rugby League's 2022 rookie of the year before moving to Sydney to chase his NRL dream - he spent the 2023 season playing for the Bulldogs Jersey Flegg side.
Nean started the season as the Bulldogs fullback where he featured in the first two rounds. Canterbury would go on to win the competition, defeating the Sydney Roosters in the grand final.
Originally from Tamworth, the former Hunter Sports High School student lined up for Northern Hawks in 2021 before switching to the Goannas in 2022.
The addition of Nean, who's versatility has seen him play fullback, wing and centre - will be valuable to Cessnock's premiership chase.
Cessnock stalwarts Kori Barber and Josh Charles retired after the match while star fullback Harry O'Brien is recovering after rupturing his ACL late in the 2022 campaign.
In a further boost to the outside backs, Cessnock have also signed winger Joe Woodbury.
Woodbury, a Goannas veteran, returns to the club after making his first grade debut in 2014. The prolific try scorer makes the switch from Macquarie, where he has spent the past three seasons. Woodbury also played for Central in 2016.
In Woodbury's debut season, Cessnock lost to Western Suburbs in the grand final (he didn't feature in the decider) and he was on the wing in the 2019 showdown - the Goannas again beaten by Wests.
In 2020, he was a contestant on reality TV show The Bachelorette.
