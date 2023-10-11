The Advertiser - Cessnock
Boom rookie Tyrone Nean returns to Cessnock Goannas for 2024 season

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated October 12 2023 - 9:50am, first published 9:44am
Cessnock's Tyrone Nean makes a break against The Entrance during the 2022 Newcastle RL season. Picture by Fiona Wallace
Star outside back Tyrone Nean will line up for Cessnock in 2024 after returning from a one year stint with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

