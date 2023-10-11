Cessnock Leagues Club will host a Solidarity Breakfast for Domestic Violence Awareness on Tuesday, November 14.
Funds raised at the breakfast will go to the Cessnock Domestic and Family Violence Network (CDFVN) in the lead-up to its major event, Cessnock Walks Kawuma (which will take place on November 29).
The CDFVN was originally convened in 1990, with the Cessnock Herald at the time reporting that the committee was "formed to raise awareness in Cessnock of the seriousness of the issue".
The network has been sponsored by Cessnock Family Support Service Inc since 2005 and over that time has developed many initiatives to raise awareness of the ongoing prevalence of domestic and family violence in the community, including art projects, networking events, wallet cards, advertising campaigns, and the Cessnock Walks Kawuma events since 2019.
"These initiatives would not have been possible without the dedication of the Network members as well as the ongoing support of the Cessnock community and businesses via donations and fundraising," Cessnock Family Support Service Inc manager Robyn Beveridge said.
"The Solidarity Breakfast hosted by Cessnock Leagues Club provides Cessnock with another fantastic opportunity to show that we, as a community, say 'no' to domestic and family violence, and that we are willing to show our support to those who continue to be impacted by this crime."
Cessnock Hospitality Group community engagement manager Krystal Sellars said the club is proud to support this important cause.
"Domestic violence sadly impacts many people in our community. We hope the breakfast will not only raise some vital funds and awareness for the Cessnock Domestic and Family Violence Network, but also help to build momentum for Cessnock Walks Kawuma, which is a great community event," she said.
Tickets are $30 per person - including a hot plated breakfast, tea and coffee, and a $5 donation to the CDFVN - and are on sale now at www.stickytickets.com.au/mk75q.
