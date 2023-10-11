The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock Leagues Club to host solidarity breakfast for domestic violence awareness

By Cessnock Hospitality Group
Updated October 12 2023 - 10:32am, first published 9:19am
Cessnock Walks Kawuma is an initiative of the Cessnock Domestic and Family Violence Network. Picture by Krystal Sellars
​Advertising feature

Cessnock Leagues Club will host a Solidarity Breakfast for Domestic Violence Awareness on Tuesday, November 14.

