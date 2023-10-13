Celebrate spring this weekend at the Hunter Valley Spring Markets, hosted by Homegrown Markets and Bimbadgen.
The markets will be on Sunday, October 15, with more than 100 local-made stalls and street food markets.
Live music, an outdoor bar, face painting and gourmet produce will all be on offer for the whole family to enjoy.
There will also be creative workshops happening including ceramic painting, tie dye workshops and jewellery making.
Homegrown Markets co-founder Lauren Kearney said the markets first started in Newcastle in 2019.
"They've been really popular across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens and the Hunter Valley," she said.
This will be the second time the Homegrown Markets have been held at Bimbadgen and Lauren said they are excited to be heading back.
"We do four to five markets a month in the Hunter region but Bimbadgen is a special one," she said.
"It's such a beautiful venue, overlooking the most beautiful view."
The markets will be on from 10am to 2pm. Bimbadgen also has an onsite car park.
The Homegrown Markets will also be returning to Bimbadgen on Sunday, November 26 for a Christmas market.
