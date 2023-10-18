The victims of the fatal Greta bus crash will be honoured at a public memorial on Saturday, October 21. It will be held at the Singleton Showground and will start at 11am. Community members are being encouraged to attend to show support and solidarity. A ticket is not required and the event will be live streamed on the NSW government website. Following the service, the showground will host a free communal barbecue in partnership with local charitable organisations.

