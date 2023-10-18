GRAPEVINE FESTIVAL
HOPE ESTATE
There will be plenty of glass raising and wine sipping when Grapevine Gathering returns to the Hunter's wine region this Saturday, October 21. Catch acts like The Wombats, Spacey Jane, King Stingray and Vanessa Amorosi when they take to the stage this weekend at Hope Estate.
PUBLIC MEMORIAL
SINGLETON SHOWGROUND
The victims of the fatal Greta bus crash will be honoured at a public memorial on Saturday, October 21. It will be held at the Singleton Showground and will start at 11am. Community members are being encouraged to attend to show support and solidarity. A ticket is not required and the event will be live streamed on the NSW government website. Following the service, the showground will host a free communal barbecue in partnership with local charitable organisations.
FAMILY FUN TIME
BRANXTON COMMUNITY HALL
New Vine Vineyards Baptist Church are hosting a Family Fun Time event this Sunday, October 22. The event will be on from 10am to 12pm at Branxton Community Hall (35 Bowen Street) and all are welcome to attend. On the day, there will be a jumping castle, craft tables, kids games, milkshake stands and a sausage sizzle. Donations will go to Christmas Alive which is a charity that supports families at Christmas.
RMA MEETING
CESSNOCK LEAGUES CLUB
Cessnock Retired Mineworkers Association (RMA) will be having a day trip to a Parramatta cruise and lunch at South Sydney Juniors Leagues Club on Tuesday, November 14. The bus will depart Cessnock Leagues Club at 7.30am sharp and costs $50 per person for financial members. Names and money will be taken at next meeting on October 23. Names and money will also be taken for upcoming Melbourne Cup morning, which is $5 per person. The annual Xmas dinner is $20 per person.
A DAY ON THE GREEN
BIMBADGEN
Following their sold-out 2017 tour, The Chicks make their return to Australian shores for the first time in six years this October. This Saturday, the Chicks will be headlining A Day on the Green at Bimbadgen.
LIVE SHOW
PERFORMANCE ARTS CULTURE CESSNOCK
An International tribute celebrating the hits of the rock and roll legends of the 50's and 60's is heading to Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) this Sunday, October 22 at 2pm. To secure your tickets to Twist and Shout before they're all gone, head to https://www.mypacc.com.au/Whats-on/Twist-Shout-2023.
AGM
CESSNOCK SHOWGROUND
Cessnock and District Agricultural Association Inc are holding their annual general meeting (AGM) at 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 25 at Cessnock Showground.
SHARE YOUR NEWS
CONTACT US
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.