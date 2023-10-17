The Albanese and Minns Governments are building infrastructure back better in the Hunter electorate to assist with supporting the community to become more resilient to natural disasters.
In the Hunter electorate, the Albanese Government will deliver $9,542,703 in funding for eight projects through the jointly-funded Infrastructure Betterment Fund and the Community Assets program.
The Infrastructure Betterment Fund is focused on building back essential public assets, including roads, bridges and drainage impacted by the storm and flood events in 2022.
Funding will mean assets are repaired to a more resilient standard that can better withstand future natural disasters.
State Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr MP said the new Federal and State Government approach to rebuilding assets after natural disasters is an approach to build back better than before.
"Nobody wants to experience these natural disasters, but there is little we can do to control mother nature," he said.
"What we can do though is to make sure that we help communities get back on their feet and that's exactly what these funds will do."
The Community Assets Program will repair and build back community assets, including parks, walkways, community buildings, and tourism and recreational facilities, impacted by the storm and flood events in February and June 2022.
The projects include the betterment of Thomas Street, North Rothbury, the remediation of the Baddeley Park hockey field and the upgrade of the Wollombi walking trail to improve access and install historically appropriate curb and guttering using flood resilient materials.
Federal Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi MP said the breadth of projects receiving funding represents the commitment to improving the regions and to ensure no one in the Hunter is left behind.
"By investing in better designs and better materials, we can make sure local roads, schools and drainage systems are built to last, and better withstand future natural disasters," he said.
