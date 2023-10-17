The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock council prepares RFS stations for bushfire season

By Staff Reporters
October 18 2023 - 9:00am
Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal at the RFS Cessnock Central station, joined by captain Veronica Bullen, Mervyn Day and Andrew Stuckings.
Cessnock City Council has delivered crucial upgrades to 11 Rural Fire Service (RFS) stations across the Cessnock local government area ahead of bush fire season.

