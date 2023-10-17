Cessnock City Council has delivered crucial upgrades to 11 Rural Fire Service (RFS) stations across the Cessnock local government area ahead of bush fire season.
Council is now in the final stages of delivering $1 million worth of upgrades to the Cessnock (Central), Neath, Kearsley, Laguna, Bucketty, Benwerrin, Quorrobolong, Pokolbin, Mulbring and Greta RFS stations.
In addition to the $1 million, council has also commenced construction on a brand new $930,000 Millfield Fire Station at Paxton Park.
The new fire station has been funded through NSW RFS with contributions from council.
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal said this is welcome news for local RFS personnel.
"Many of the stations required upgrades to better support local volunteers and the work they do in protecting the community," he said.
Cr Suvaal said the role the RFS plays in the Cessnock community is absolutely critical.
"We want to support them in any way we can as they are the first to help us in a crisis," he said.
The work delivered by council teams will mean more capacity for larger fire trucks and volunteers, improved functionality of briefing and training facilities and a safer facility for community volunteers.
RFS Cessnock Central station captain Veronica Bullen said the upgrades have truly helped to improve the station.
"One of the best upgrades was getting motorised roller doors on as we had to pull them up by hand, now it's so much easier," she said.
"Cessnock council did a fantastic job."
Works completed over the past 12 months includes installation or replacement of air conditioning, construction of new amenities including kitchens and bathrooms, building extensions, lighting upgrades, installation of new generators and roller door replacements.
The upgrades to local RFS stations was made possible through funding received from the NSW Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
