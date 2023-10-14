Cessnock voters headed to the polls on Saturday to have their say on whether they support a change to the constitution.
All Australians will be asked to vote on the following question:
A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?
Kurri Kurri Public School's P&C is keeping the masses fed in the city's east.
Volunteers Jackie Smith, Belinda Thomson and Suzette Borg are on the tongs serving up sausage sizzles, and have had a great response.
The ladies said all money raised will go right back to the school.
Yes and No campaigners were onsite handing out pamphlets and offering a chat to those who'd like to talk.
No campaigners are saying 'vote no to the voice of division', saying the proposed constitutional change will divide Australians.
Yes campaign volunteer Campbell Knox said he is out today because it's important to listen to Indigenous voices.
"I think when you listen to people, you come up with better solutions," he said.
"This has been the offer from the Indigenous community."
Voting centres will be open from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, October 14.
