Crafty Goannas hooker Luke Huth has been named first grade player of the year as Cessnock Rugby League Club held their end of season awards night on Saturday, October 14.
Huth, who two weeks ago was named Newcastle Rugby League player of the year alongside Maitland's Brock Lamb - had an outstanding season as Cessnock reached the preliminary final.
Prolific try scorer Isabella Garvie was named Ladies League Tag player of the year after the Goannas made the B-grade preliminary final, while front rower Caleb Garvie, who has signed for NRL club Canberra next season - received the Achievement award.
Reserve grade captain Hayden Regan won player of the year - the Goannas reserve grade side also made a preliminary final in what was a successful season for the club.
Christina George won the Women's Tackle MVP award while Tyler Threadgate and Billy Rolfe were joint winners of the under-19s award.
Players of the year
First grade - Luke Huth
Reserve grade - Hayden Regan
Under-19s - Tyler Threadgate and Billy Rolfe
Women's Tackle - Christina George
Ladies League Tackle - Isabella Garvie
Top try scorers - Honeti Tuha, Isabella Garvie
Achievement award - Caleb Garvie
Golden Goanna award - Hayden Regan
Rookie of the year - Doug Beale
Most dedicated - Jack Jordan
Most improved - Jai See
Coach award - Luke Huth
Community Care Award - Sharron Murray
Life membership - Kelly Neville, Shane Neville and David Woodbury
Club person of the year - Sid Kain
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.