Newcastle RL: Luke Huth named Cessnock Goannas player of year

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
October 15 2023 - 4:00pm
Luke Huth (centre) with Goannas captain coach Harry Siejka and Kelly Neville. Picture by Cessnock RLFC
Luke Huth (centre) with Goannas captain coach Harry Siejka and Kelly Neville. Picture by Cessnock RLFC

Crafty Goannas hooker Luke Huth has been named first grade player of the year as Cessnock Rugby League Club held their end of season awards night on Saturday, October 14.

