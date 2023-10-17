Higher School Certificate (HSC) students across the Hunter Valley region have almost conquered week two of exams, with many feeling a sense of relief as they reach the half-way point.
A wave of calm washed over Mount View High School students Caylan Law, Sienna Newsome and May Webster as they stepped out of their first HSC exam last Wednesday.
Mount View High School principal Shane Hookway said the students went into their exams with a sense of anxiety of wanting to do well.
"They're all keen to see their final marks and see the outcome of so much effort," he said.
"They can walk away knowing that they worked hard and gave it their best shot."
From law to bio-medicine, the group of about 65 Year 12 students at Mount View High School are venturing into a variety of industries after school.
"We've got quite a few students who have put their hand up to study a Bachelor of Education at university, which is fantastic," Mr Hookway said.
Caylan said he felt a sense of relief after he had completed his first exam.
"It was a good feeling to get the first HSC exam out of the way," he said.
Sienna who has gained early entry at the University of Newcastle for exercise and sports medicine said that took a lot of pressure off her.
"It's still quite nerve wrecking though because you've spent so much time and effort preparing for the HSC and it's at the pinnacle now," she said.
May, also got early entry at the University of Newcastle for exercise and sports medicine, but said her first preference was diagnostic radiography which requires an ATAR score of 85.
"That was my second preference so it's nice to know that option is there but it hasn't taken the pressure off for me. I still need to try really hard to get the ATAR that I need," she said.
Caylan also gained early entry at the University of Newcastle for PDHPE teaching and sports science.
Caylan, May and Sienna all agreed that finishing school was a bittersweet moment for them.
Kurri Kurri High School students celebrated the end of their schooling prior to the HSC exams with their Year 12 formal on September 19 at Lindemans.
Year 12 student Isabella Williams said Kurri Kurri High School's formal was an amazing night.
"Everyone had a great time and we were all reminiscing on all our years of schooling together," she said.
Isabella said for her the HSC has so far been going well.
"I've studied and felt prepared for each exam I've sat," she said.
Isabella gained early entry at the University of Newcastle for Engineering Mining prior to sitting her HSC exams and said it was a weight lifted off her shoulders.
"I was putting so much pressure on myself but finding out I had gotten into university really helped me relax a bit," she said.
"I've had family who have worked in the mining industry for a long time and as a female getting into that sort of industry is hard but definitely worth it."
The HSC will end on Friday, November 3 with Food Technology and the HSC results will land for students on December 14.
