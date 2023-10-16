Earlier in the day, the Wood Ducks posted their 197 after being bowled out in the 38th over. Former skipper Andrew Fensom batted beautifully for 79, with Luke Jeans (23), skipper Jason Ambrose (16), Ben Wood (16) and Sam Peacock (14) making starts. Knodler (4-56 off 8) completed a fine all-round game for PCH, with Hugh Smith chipping in with 3-26 off 6.