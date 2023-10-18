It was a pleasure to attend the recent launch of the new and upgraded Performance Arts Culture Cessnock, alongside the Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr and Federal Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi.
The opening marks the start of a new era for PACC and follows a significant refurbishment delivered over the past twelve months.
The substantial capital works project has greatly expanded the functionality, usability and accessibility of the venue.
The works included the creation of a new single entrance way to the different creative offerings, which have been expanded with new art exhibitions and creative spaces.
An open lift and spiral staircase provide access to our new first floor creative spaces with a maker's space, art exhibition space and a secure art store room.
The existing first floor program room has also been preserved enabling activities such as drama, dance and music.
The fantastic refurbishment was made possible with grant funding from the NSW and Federal governments.
The inaugural exhibition is open now and will run through to Sunday, November 26.
'Artefact' is a collection that celebrates the artistic legacy of the late Uncle Les Elvin and brings together the work of four renowned artists, each with their own deep ties to Wonnarua Country and surrounding Country.
I encourage everyone to get down to PACC to see the exhibition and explore the new facilities we now have in our community.
In other news:
Our LGA is proud to be home to the first accessible hot air balloon in NSW, thanks to a partnership between Cessnock City Council and Balloons Aloft.
Hunter Valley accessible balloon flights support people with disability, our elderly or those with a chronic illness to enjoy a unique and fully accessible hot air balloon experience with their family, friends and carers in our picturesque part of New South Wales.
The accessible hot air balloon incorporates a unique seat and harnesses to ensure passengers with limited mobility are safe and secure during the flight, with access to the balloon basket via a customised door.
To ensure the experience is inclusive at every point, an accessible mini-bus with wheelchair lift also transports passengers to and from the accessible flights.
This project was made possible by a grant through the NSW Government Regional Tourism Activation Fund.
Do you know someone in our community who deserves recognition for their outstanding contributions?
Each year on Australia Day, Cessnock City Council celebrates residents for outstanding achievements over the past year, along with those who have made a significant contribution to the community over a number of years.
Nominations for this year's awards are open until November 6.
Visit council's website for the full list of categories or to make a nomination: https://www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/Council/Civic-events-information/Australia-Day-Awards
