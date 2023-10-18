Cessnock City Council is encouraging all pet owners to microchip their pet and keep their details up-to-date on NSW's pet registry website.
Council will also be holding a free microchipping day which will be held for pets of the Cessnock local government area (LGA).
Last financial year, council rangers picked up 328 stray dogs across the LGA.
Only one in four were able to be returned directly to their owners with the remainder either not having a microchip or having a microchip or ID tags with incorrect or out of date details meaning the owners could not be contacted.
Melissa from Cessnock council's ranger team said the simple act of updating details on the NSW pet registry website could make the difference between your pet being returned home promptly or being taken to the animal management facility.
"On most days, our team of rangers are picking up stray pets that are either not microchipped or their details are out of date," she said.
Melissa said the sad truth is that more than three in every four animals council rangers find roaming are not able to be returned directly to their owners.
"This means they end up facing the inconvenience and cost of impounding," she said.
"Keeping your pet's microchip and ID tag details up to date is not only a requirement but is essential to help them find their way home."
Council's free microchipping day for dogs and puppies will be held at Huntlee District Park on Wednesday, October 25 between 9am and 12.30pm.
The aim of the day is to help reduce the number of unidentified pets that become impounded.
The event is open to residents living in the Cessnock LGA and Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said it is important that all pets are microchipped.
"That's why we're helping local residents by hosting a free microchipping event for dogs and puppies at Huntlee District Park on October 25," he said.
All cats and dogs in New South Wales must be microchipped by 12 weeks of age or before being sold or given away, whichever occurs first.
Residents living in the Cessnock LGA are also eligible for a free metal dog tag that is engraved with your pet's details. For more information visit: https://www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/Residents/Pets-and-animals/Keeping-animals
