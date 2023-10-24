Hunter Valley dancers Aluka Joyce and Lexie Egan shined on stage at one of the world's most prestigious tap dance championships, with both girls making it to the podium.
Aluka Joyce (Cessnock) and Lexie Egan (Pokolbin) were selected in the Sydney-based Australian Dance Team and competed at the International Dance Organisation's (IDO) World Tap Dance Championships in Germany.
One of the youngest dancers in her category, Aluka, 9, competed in a solo routine in the children's category (12 years and under), where she made it through to the quarter finals and semi finals.
She placed 10th in the world for her category.
Owner of Cessnock dance school, Sloan's Dance Academy, Kelly Sloan Egan was one of the Australian coaches and said it was a huge task for Aluka being the youngest in her category and it was a fantastic result.
"She will be returning in 2024 a little older and wiser," she said.
Aluka, with her duo partner Leo also came away with some sensational results, the pair through to the finals and winning a bronze medal for Australia.
Lexie, 16, also made it through to the finals and came away with the title of runner up and a silver medal for Australia.
Ms Sloan Egan said that was a huge win for Lexie.
"It has opened up doors with other choreographers wishing to work with her from other countries," she said.
"It was simply the most amazing experience, full of emotion and excitement."
Lexie's duo and the small group routine also made it through to the semifinals and finished 8th and 10th.
Each dancer is eliminated down to the winner and Ms Sloan Egan who choreographed the duos and solos said prior to the championships she would be thrilled if the girls made it into the top 12.
"I said I would cry with joy at top 6 and I would faint if we made it to the podium," she said.
"The competition is certainly the best in the world and the toughest competition in the world."
