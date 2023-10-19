The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Hunter's best wines judged at Hunter Valley Boutique Winemakers Show

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
October 20 2023 - 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hunter Valley wine experts have been busy tasting away this week during the 33rd Hunter Valley Boutique Winemakers Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.